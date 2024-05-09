Nordic and Sisvel to Streamline Cellular IoT SEP Licensing

May 9, 2024 Luxembourg

A new agreement between Nordic Semiconductor and patent pool administrator Sisvel for the licensing of standard essential patents (SEPs) reading on LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular technology has been announced. The agreement creates a framework for easy and transparent access to the LTE-M and NB-IoT radio technology standards for a diverse range of IoT applications.

Specifically, the initiative provides a simple, efficient way for IoT device makers to obtain end-product licences from more than 30 patent owners holding LTE-M and NB-IoT SEPs, through Nordic as the cellular module supplier.

The agreement addresses the challenges posed by the diversity within the cellular IoT market, in which a multitude of companies – from startups to established corporations – are innovating. The wide range of significant initiatives being rolled out in areas such as smart-health, smart-energy, smart-cities and asset-tracking are currently at risk of stalling because of the lack of predictability and transparency in the access to and the cost of SEP licensing.

By offering standardised licences the agreement will reduce business uncertainty and the possibility of litigation. This will allow companies to focus on what they do best – developing new, innovative products and services for the IoT market.