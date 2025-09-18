Northeast Bamboo Conclave 2025 sets strategic agenda for a sustainable bamboo economy

Guwahati, September 18, 2025: The Northeast Bamboo Conclave 2025, held at Radisson Blu, Guwahati on Thursday, successfully brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across India and abroad to discuss and shape the future of the bamboo sector in the Northeast. Organized by the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), with the support of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), and the National Bamboo Mission (NBM), the event marked a significant step forward in promoting investments, Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, and the growth of a bio-economy rooted in sustainable bamboo development.

The Conclave was held in collaboration with SELCO Foundation as the Innovation Partner, FICCI as the Industry Partner, and the Assam State Bamboo Mission as the State Partner. The initiative is further supported by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), with Nurture and Foster serving as the Knowledge Partner.

The conclave aligned with the spirit of World Bamboo Day 2025, focusing on the theme Promoting Investments, CSR and Bio-Economy. The event featured an inauguration session, technical discussions, and a high-level panel addressing the roadmap to a Viksit Bamboo Sector for Viksit Northeast by 2047.

Shri M.C Omi Ningshen, IRS, Managing Director, NECBDC, said, “Today’s conclave is not just a discussion platform but a movement towards realizing the immense potential that bamboo holds for Northeast India’s green growth and livelihood generation. As we align with the National Bamboo Mission, our focus is on fostering partnerships, driving investments, and promoting innovations that will make bamboo a cornerstone of India’s bio-economy. The path ahead is clear — by integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology, leveraging market-driven approaches, and fostering inclusive growth, we are poised to build a resilient and globally competitive bamboo sector that will contribute to sustainable development and economic prosperity. Achieving this vision will require a concerted and collaborative effort — while government support and policy push will act as a catalyst, the active participation of the private sector and public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be crucial in unlocking investments, bringing in advanced technologies, and creating scalable market linkages.”

The inaugural session set the tone for collaboration and innovation, with presentations highlighting India’s bamboo value chain, opportunities through the National Bamboo Mission (NBM), and the global potential of bamboo-based products. Success stories from the Northeast, including innovative entrepreneurial ventures, provided real-world examples of resilience and sustainable growth.

A key highlight of the day was the signing and exchange of Memorandums of Understanding, signaling renewed commitments towards enhancing the bamboo ecosystem. MoUs were signed with Numaligarh Refinery and SELCO Foundation – for CSR driven development initiatives. Further, MoUs were also signed with IIT Guwahati and NID, Ahmedabad.

It may be mentioned that NECBDC had recently also signed a landmark MoU with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) to jointly develop indigenous technology for bamboo processing machines — a step that will boost self-reliance and cost-effective innovations in the sector.

The technical session further explored avenues for MSME promotion, export linkages, and sustainable value chains, with expert insights from organizations like Amazon, Bamboostan, and the Assam State Bamboo Mission.

The concluding panel discussion charted a forward-looking vision, bringing together leaders from NEC, NEHHDC, FICCI, SIDBI, NID, and other institutions to deliberate on investments, innovation pathways, and convergence opportunities that will drive Northeast India’s bamboo economy into a vibrant and self-sustaining sector.

It may be noted that, Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL) — the first bio refinery to produce fuel-grade ethanol from bamboo biomass — has been a transformative step forward to green energy solutions in the region and was recently inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Further in recent times, the region has witnessed strategic investment intent for setting up a manufacturing unit for engineered bamboo wood which would be crucial for bamboo-based alternatives for wood. This intent was made by All Time Plastics, a partner of IKEA, aimed at strengthening the bamboo supply chain and sustainable packaging solutions.

The conclave reaffirmed the Northeast’s critical role in India’s bamboo strategy, with discussions that laid the groundwork for policy alignment, industry collaborations, and future-ready initiatives. Participants collectively envisioned a bamboo economy that supports environmental sustainability, employment generation, and regional development — paving the way for the realization of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Bamboo.