Novamax Appliances Expands its Presence with New Manufacturing Plant in Gorakhpur

August 09, 2024 || Novamax Appliances, a pioneering home appliance brand is set to establish its new manufacturing facility in Gorakhpur. This strategic move will cater to the growing demands in Nepal, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, further solidifying Novamax’s presence in these key markets. The brand has invested 35 crores to set up the new factory with the facility spread over 26,000 square feet. It is set to become operational within the next year, promising to bring 250 new jobs to the region. This expansion showcases Novamax’s commitment to contributing to local economies and supporting community development.

Speaking about the new venture, Harshit Aggarwal, the CEO and Founder of Novamax Appliances says, “Setting up the new factory in Gorakhpur showcases our dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality home appliances in the region. With this facility, we aim to enhance our production capabilities and ensure timely delivery to our customers. Our goal is not only to expand our market reach but also to create substantial employment opportunities and encourage economic growth in the local community.”

With an initial investment of ₹5.25 crores, Novamax Appliances has experienced significant growth over the years. In the sales segment, their commitment towards quality control and customer satisfaction has resulted in an increase of 25%, highlighting the trust and loyalty of the brand’s expanding customer base. In FY24, the brand targeted a financial closure of ₹160 crores in the aim for new financial milestones and diversification of its products.