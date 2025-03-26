26th March 2025: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach recently hosted its first-ever Lil Masterchef event, an exciting and heartwarming initiative that invited children between the ages of 6 to 12 to step into the world of cooking. Young participants had the unique opportunity to don their chef hats, roll up their sleeves, and experience the magic of creating their own culinary delights. From kneading dough to decorating cakes, each activity encouraged kids to express their creativity and gain hands-on experience in the kitchen.

Lil Masterchef was designed to bring families together, transforming a simple culinary experience into a cherished bonding opportunity. Parents and children worked side by side, laughing, experimenting with flavours, and sharing the delight of crafting their own dishes. The event welcomed prominent influencers and their families, adding to the excitement and making it a truly memorable occasion.

The event featured a series of interactive food stations designed to ignite creativity and curiosity among young aspiring chefs. Guests had the opportunity to explore diverse cuisines and culinary techniques, with dedicated stations for Mexican delights, pasta, sushi, dim sum, salads, sandwiches, muffin decorating, cake decorating, cream piping, and doughnut dipping. Each activity was designed to be both educational and entertaining, fostering essential culinary skills while making cooking an enjoyable experience for all.

Kunal Shanker, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach said, “Lil Masterchef was our love letter to families, a chance for kids to whip up magic, from pasta twirls to frosting swirls, while parents became their biggest fans. It’s messy, it’s loud, it’s delicious, and it’s the kind of day that turns a hotel into a home for adventure.”

The event also provided a platform for children to develop confidence in the kitchen, encouraging them to explore new flavours and techniques in a fun, pressure-free environment. By transforming cooking into a playful yet enriching activity, Lil Masterchef successfully introduced young participants to the wonders of gastronomy while reinforcing the joy of family togetherness.

With an overwhelming response to its debut, Lil Masterchef is poised to become a signature event at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional, family-friendly experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.