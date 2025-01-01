NTPC Surpasses 326 Billion Units (BU) in Power Generation by Q3 of FY 25

New Delhi, 1st Jan 2025: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power utility, recorded a generation 326 BU at the end of third quarter (Q3) of FY 2024-25 registering a growth of 3.82% compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

NTPC coal stations achieved cumulative plant load factor (PLF) of 76.20% by the end of third quarter (Q3) of FY 2024-25.

By the end of calendar year 2024, NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 76,598 MW with an addition of 2724 MW during the year.

These accomplishments reinforce NTPC’s commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation.

Apart from operational capacity of 76.6 GW, additional 29.5 GW capacity including 9.6 GW Renewable capacity is under construction. The company is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032.

Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, Waste-to-Energy, Green Hydrogen solutions etc. and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the Nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.