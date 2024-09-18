NTT DATA and IBM Expand Partnership in India for Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing in Financial Services

Mumbai, September 18, 2024: NTT DATA, a trusted global innovator of business and technology services and IBM, today announced the launch of SimpliZCloud, a fully managed cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE. The service is designed to support the infrastructure needs of critical workloads such as those in financial services organizations including core banking applications, lending and risk management applications with a combination of advanced performance, high availability, and unmatched security. It also offers the opportunity to optimize infrastructure investments and on-going costs by consolidating resources and spends, especially enterprise software license costs. With the added benefit of a subscription-based model, it helps avoid expensive capital investment and maintenance costs.

SimpliZCloud is built on a secure, scalable, and integrated architecture that delivers dedicated compute and storage resources, powered by Software Defined Networking (SDN). The service offers a significant jump in performance over traditional x86 architecture-based environments. This opens the path towards enterprise-wide cloud transformation, leveraging IBM LinuxONE as a hybrid cloud platform. As enterprises consolidate their workloads, they will be able to reduce their data center footprint, driving higher sustainability.