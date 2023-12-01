NueGo by GreenCell Mobility announces an exciting collaboration with Telugu film “Hi Nanna”

Mumbai, 1 December 2023: NueGo, an electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the highly anticipated Telugu movie “Hi Nanna.” This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it is the first time GreenCell Mobility has joined hands with a Telugu film, showcasing the brand’s commitment to broadening its partnerships and reaching a wider audience.

As part of this partnership, travelers can save 10% off on all routes by booking tickets through the NueGo website and entering the promotional code “HINANNA.” This limited period offer will be active from 28 th November 2023 until 31 st December 2023, providing a unique opportunity for both moviegoers and NueGo users to experience cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation while immersing themselves in the entertainment provided by the upcoming film “Hi Nanna.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility said, “Our partnership with the team behind ‘Hi Nanna’ and its stellar cast, including Nani, is a harmonious blend of entertainment and sustainable mobility. By bridging these two facets of people’s life together, we hope to enhance the awareness about environmentally friendly mobility to a much larger audience. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing clean and green mobility solutions.” Commenting on the collaboration, Vijender Reddy Teegala, Venkata Mohan Prasad Cherukuri and Satyanarayana Murthy Kalagara – Founders of VYRA Entertainments said in a joint statement that, “We at VYRA Entertainments are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with NueGo for the highly anticipated Telugu film #HiNanna. In a stride towards a sustainable future, Hi Nanna will be hitting the road in style. We aspire to raise widespread awareness about clean mobility solutions, underscoring our unwavering commitment to a greener future.”

NueGo leaves no stone unturned in delivering a smooth, consistent experience to its passengers. Mobile charging points, generous leg space, and comfortable reclining seats create an environment akin to air travel. NueGo sets the bar high with an array of safety features which include robust measures such as CCTV surveillance, driver breath analysers, driver monitoring systems, and speed limit checks. To ensure utmost safety, NueGo’s coaches undergo 25 meticulous safety checks, encompassing both mechanical and electrical inspections. This focus on safety makes NueGo a preferred travel companion, especially for female passengers seeking a secure journey.

NueGo now operates routes from Delhi to Chandigarh, Delhi to Agra, Delhi to Jaipur, Delhi to Shimla, Delhi to Ludhiana, Delhi to Dehradun, Agra to Jaipur, Gurgaon to Agra, Indore to Bhopal, Bengaluru to Tirupati, Chennai to Tirupati, Chennai to Bengaluru, Chennai to Pondicherry, and Hyderabad to Vijayawada, among others.