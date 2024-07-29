Bangalore, July 2024: Nurturing Souls, founded by Nikhil Gupta, a dedicated Conscious Parenting Coach, has made significant strides in helping families navigate the complexities of career planning and future guidance. With a focus on fostering healthy relationships between parents and children, Nurturing Souls has successfully handled over 1,000 cases, positively impacting the lives of countless families across India primarily Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Children today face numerous challenges in choosing their careers, often exacerbated by well-meaning but intrusive parental interventions. These challenges can lead to behavioral changes and strained relationships, making the career decision process even more daunting. Recognizing these issues, Nurturing Souls offers a unique approach that goes beyond traditional career counseling.

Unlike conventional methods that focus solely on the child’s career options, Nurturing Souls emphasizes the importance of mutual understanding between parents and children. “Our approach involves comprehensive assessments to help first parents realize how well they truly understand their own choices and then their children’s strengths and interests before they help their children choose various career options,” explains Nikhil Gupta. “We guide them through a journey of self-discovery and mutual understanding, ensuring that career choices are made with empathy and insight.”

One notable case study exemplifies the transformative power of this approach. A single mother, deeply protective of her adolescent son, struggled to identify her son’s academic interests and career choices and balance her son’s academic pursuits with his passion for music. Her overbearing involvement, though well-intentioned, created confusion and emotional strain for her son, also hindering his ability to make independent decisions.

Through a series of reflective discussions and assessments, Nurturing Souls helped the mother understand the impact of her expectations on her son’s well-being. By encouraging her to first know more about her conditionings leading to her inclination towards specific career choices and then understanding her son’s true nature and various interests including music and allowing him the autonomy to explore his genuine interests, the relationship between mother and son significantly improved. The son, free from emotional pressure, developed a clear focus on his studies and successfully pursued a research career in electronics and communication engineering, while also nurturing his musical talents.

“Nurturing Souls helped us see each other in a new light,” says the mother. “I learned to step back and support my son in his journey, rather than dictating his path. This has brought us closer and allowed him to thrive both academically and personally.”

Nikhil Gupta‘s message to parents is clear that every child possesses unique intelligence and potential and should be respected and nurtured. He emphasizes that children are distinct individuals, not extensions of their parents. By understanding their own conditioning and biases, parents can better support their children’s personal and career growth.