NEW DELHI, India – March 19, 2024

RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor and solutions provider of technology products and digital transformation solutions and services, today said it has been appointed as a value-added distributor in India by Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing.

Under the terms of the agreement, RAH Infotech can distribute and resell the Nutanix Cloud Platform to its portfolio of system integrator partners throughout India.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform is secure, resilient, and self-healing. It can be used by organizations to build their hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure to support all kinds of workloads and use cases across public and private clouds, multiple hypervisors and containers, with varied compute, storage, and network requirements.

Building on the company’s capabilities, Nutanix was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), Q4 2023, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with the highest possible scores in the vision and innovation criteria. Nutanix also received the highest scores in the storage and data, and support and experience criteria. We believe the results show the company’s strength in helping organizations implement hybrid multi-cloud so they can run their apps and data anywhere – whether in the datacenter, in public cloud, or at the edge.