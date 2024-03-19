NEW DELHI, India – March 19, 2024
RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor and solutions provider of technology products and digital transformation solutions and services, today said it has been appointed as a value-added distributor in India by Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing.
Under the terms of the agreement, RAH Infotech can distribute and resell the Nutanix Cloud Platform to its portfolio of system integrator partners throughout India.
The Nutanix Cloud Platform is secure, resilient, and self-healing. It can be used by organizations to build their hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure to support all kinds of workloads and use cases across public and private clouds, multiple hypervisors and containers, with varied compute, storage, and network requirements.
Building on the company’s capabilities, Nutanix was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), Q4 2023, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluated 11 HCI vendors on Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy, and Nutanix was positioned as a leader with the highest possible scores in the vision and innovation criteria. Nutanix also received the highest scores in the storage and data, and support and experience criteria. We believe the results show the company’s strength in helping organizations implement hybrid multi-cloud so they can run their apps and data anywhere – whether in the datacenter, in public cloud, or at the edge.
Harsh Vaishnav, head of India Channel Sales at Nutanix said, “RAH Infotech offers a comprehensive range of solutions to effectively manage data, network, security, and regulatory issues through an integrated ecosystem. It has also always been focused on developing a strong partner ecosystem through its distribution and reseller programs by aligning its business with emerging technologies that are reflected in its product portfolio. This association will aid RAH Infotech in strengthening its current footing in the expanding India tech market.”
“We are seeing increasing market demand for converged solutions across India,” said Ashok Kumar, founder & managing director of RAH Infotech. “Our new alliance with Nutanix expands our datacenter portfolio and builds on our success in offering the best-in-class, advanced solutions and services. Our partners are solving complex IT challenges, with expanded digital transformation and an explosion of data in customers’ IT environments. Traditional, siloed operating models and tools are slow, complicated, expensive, and require specialized skills. Nutanix brings a platform that delivers a unified approach for managing disparate environments. Nutanix pioneered HCI to break down legacy silos by merging computing, storage, and networking into a single, easy-to-use platform. Now, as the cloud has emerged as a critical component of IT infrastructure, Nutanix is the right partner to help break down silos between what organizations have on-premises, in public clouds, and the edge with their hybrid multi-cloud solution.”