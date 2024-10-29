NutriNomNom Founders Got Hitched at Draper Startup House, the Birthplace of Their Startup Journey

Hyderabad, 29th October 2024: Kowshik and Jhansi, founders of the health-focused startup NutriNomNom, have celebrated their wedding in a uniquely meaningful ceremony held at Draper Startup House Hyderabad, the place where they began their entrepreneurial journey. This intimate gathering of around 100 close family members, friends, and Draper Startup House community members honored the couple’s commitment to their business and each other. By choosing Draper Startup House as their venue, the couple celebrated a full-circle moment, reflecting on the deep connection they’ve built, both professionally and personally, in a space that holds immense significance to them.

Kowshik and Jhansi’s story is one of resilience, passion, and innovation, stemming from a shared desire to make healthy living easier. Kowshik, who previously worked in the United States as a research scientist, returned to India determined to tackle his own health challenges. Amid the demands of work life and mounting stress, he had experienced significant weight gain and struggled to find a sustainable, science-backed nutrition plan that met his needs. Motivated by his experiences, he spent two years researching and developing a nutrition tool designed to help people access balanced, sustainable meal plans. This journey culminated in the creation of NutriNomNom, a company with a mission to provide accessible, nutritious meal options tailored to fit diverse dietary needs.

Founded in 2020, NutriNomNom offers nutritious meal kits, healthy snacks, and personalized dietary plans designed for busy, health-conscious individuals. The startup has thrived within the supportive ecosystem of Draper Startup House, which has served as a launchpad for their growth. Today, NutriNomNom is recognized as a valuable resource for people seeking convenient yet nutritious options, making healthy living accessible and fun.

The Draper Startup House community has been a foundational part of NutriNomNom’s journey, providing both a collaborative workspace and a network of like-minded entrepreneurs. For Kowshik and Jhansi, celebrating their wedding in this environment was a fitting way to honor the place that fostered both their professional dreams and their personal relationship. Surrounded by family, friends, and the startup community, the couple’s wedding day marks not only the beginning of their life together but also celebrates their shared vision of entrepreneurship, innovation, and well-being