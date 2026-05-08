Odisha Emerges as Eastern India’s Growth Engine; Secures Investment Intents Worth ₹48,330 Crore During Gujarat Roadshow!

Bhubaneswar/Vadodara, May 8 (BNP): “Western India has already led India’s industrial rise. Now, for Viksit Bharat, Eastern India must rise, and Odisha is ready to lead that transformation,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said while addressing the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Positioning Odisha as the growth engine of Eastern India under the vision of Purvodaya, the Chief Minister invited leading industries from Gujarat to expand their footprint in Odisha and become partners in the State’s next phase of industrial growth. Describing Odisha as the “Gateway to India’s Fastest Growing Trade Corridors,” he highlighted the State’s strategic advantage in connecting industries to East Asia, South-East Asia, and Indo-Pacific markets through major ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur.

The Gujarat outreach concluded with strong investor response, high-level industry engagement, and significant investment commitments across multiple sectors, including metal downstream industries, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, rare earth value addition, green energy equipment, infrastructure, logistics, food processing, apparel and textiles, IT & ITES, ESDM & semiconductors, lab-grown diamonds, plastics, tourism, aerospace & defence, capital goods, and power.

The Odisha delegation was led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and included Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries, Home and I&PR Hemant Sharma, along with senior officials of the Government of Odisha.

Highlighting Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, the Chief Minister said the State offers a unique combination of abundant raw material availability, modern infrastructure, port-led logistics, policy stability, and fast-track project execution systems. He noted that Odisha is steadily transforming itself from a resource-based economy into a value-added manufacturing and advanced industrial hub.

Majhi also highlighted Odisha’s growing momentum in clean energy manufacturing, especially in solar cells, modules, integrated value chains, and green manufacturing ecosystems. He said the State is well-positioned to contribute significantly to India’s next phase of clean energy growth. He further underlined Odisha’s emergence as a railway manufacturing and supply-chain hub with expanding opportunities in engineering, fabrication, wheel, axle, and component manufacturing.

The Odisha Investors’ Meet held in Ahmedabad, Mundra, and Vadodara witnessed more than 132 engagements, including high-level one-on-one B2G meetings, four sectoral roundtables, and two investment promotion roadshows in Ahmedabad and Vadodara with participation from over 700 delegates. The focused sectoral discussions enabled detailed deliberations on investment opportunities, policy support, logistics advantages, and industrial partnerships.

The broad-based participation reflected Odisha’s steady transition towards a diversified, value-added, and future-ready industrial economy.

The Gujarat roadshow translated into major investment outcomes for the State. A total of 71 investment intents — including eight MoUs and 63 Investment Intention Forms — were received, accounting for a total investment potential of ₹48,330 crore with projected employment generation of over 67,838 jobs.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to investor facilitation and speedy execution, the Chief Minister assured industries of proactive support through Odisha’s GO-SWIFT single-window clearance mechanism and dedicated handholding systems.

The Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Vadodara witnessed participation from over 200 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders, showcasing Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, investment-ready infrastructure, MSME strengths, skilled manpower base, and policy-driven manufacturing vision.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha is steadily emerging as the natural industrial expansion hub for Eastern India under the vision of Purvodaya. He highlighted the State’s robust infrastructure, port-led logistics, stable industrial policies, skilled workforce, and clear roadmap towards building Samruddha Odisha by 2036 while contributing to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He further stated that Odisha is not merely offering an investment destination, but a long-term growth partnership built on trust, execution, speed, and stability.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Government of Odisha continues to actively engage with industries across the country to convert investment intent into on-ground industrial development, employment generation, and sustainable economic growth, reinforcing the vision of Viksit Bharat through Purvodaya from Odisha.