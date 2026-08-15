Odisha Energy Department Wins Best Tableau Award at Republic Day 2026 Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: The Energy Department of the Government of Odisha has been honoured with the Best Tableau Award for its presentation during the Republic Day 2026 celebrations in Bhubaneswar. The recognition highlights Odisha’s growing focus on clean energy, sustainable development and the transition towards a greener energy future. The award is being seen as a proud moment for the state and a reflection of its efforts to showcase its energy-sector vision and achievements on a prominent public platform.