Odisha records 1,398 deaths in human-wildlife conflicts over a decade

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2: As many as 1,398 people have lost their lives in human-animal conflicts over the past decade, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia informed the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

While answering a query asked by BJP MLA Akhila Chandra Naik, the Forest Minister further noted that the Dhenkanal Forest Division, with 251 deaths, has recorded the maximum number of human fatalities during the last ten years. The Keonjhar and Angul forest divisions have reported the deaths of 125 and 119 persons during the said period.

According to information shared by the Forest Minister, the state government has paid compensation to the tune of Rs 6,174.68 lakh to the families of victims who lost their lives due to human–animal conflict in the last decade.

The department has paid Rs 1,014.20 lakh as compensation to the victims’ next of kin in the Dhenkanal Forest Division during the period.

Meanwhile, 5,609 animals, including elephants, tigers, leopards, etc., have died across the state for various reasons in the last decade.

Forest Minister Singhkhuntia told the House that the department is taking several measures, including improving and securing animal habitats, undertaking tree plantation and creating adequate pastureland, deploying anti-poaching squads, and enhancing surveillance of animal and poacher movements through advanced technology and public awareness.

He also shared details of wildlife censuses conducted across various forest divisions and sanctuaries of the state over the past ten years.

Singhkhuntia reported that 2,103 elephants, 30 tigers, and 696 leopards were recorded in Odisha’s forests during this period. The department also documented 9.04 lakh and 6.07 lakh olive ridley turtles at the Rushikulya river mouth and the Gahirmatha Marine Wildlife Sanctuary, respectively, during 2024-25.

Similarly, 159 Irrawaddy dolphins and 710 other dolphin species were recorded in the Chilika Lagoon and along the Odisha coast in 2024-25.

