Officenet Brings Future-Ready HR & Payroll Solutions to India Mobile Congress 2024

New Delhi, 08th October 2024– Officenet, a leading name in HR technology, renowned for its cutting-edge HR and Payroll solutions tailored for Indian enterprises, is all set to participate in the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. The event is scheduled from October 15 to 18, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and will be held alongside the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly 2024 (WTSA’24), the principal governing conference of the ITU Standardization Sector (ITU-T).

IMC 2024, a technology event— represents the convergence of visionary technologies and aspirations that are shaping the digital future. With a strong focus on connectivity and transformation, the event promises to be a critical platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements across various sectors. Officenet will showcase its next-gen HR and Payroll solutions, transforming how Indian businesses manage human capital by automating the employee lifecycle. Its advanced HRMS platform enhances HR operations, governance, and employee satisfaction across recruitment, onboarding, L&D, compensation, and succession planning.

At IMC 2024, attendees will experience live demos of how Officenet simplifies complex HR workflows, improves payroll accuracy, and streamlines travel and claims management. With AI and machine learning integration, the platform addresses challenges faced by large, distributed workforces, offering real-time analytics, continuous learning, and performance alignment to drive operational agility and growth.

Currently serving over 250 leading Indian enterprises, including Havells, JK Tyre, LG Electronics, JBM Group, Prince Pipes, and Toyo Ink, Officenet has established itself as a leader in HR and payroll solutions for the manufacturing and retail sectors. With a remarkable 50% revenue growth in the past year, the company’s transformative HR technology is setting the standard in these industries, meeting the increasing demand for innovative solutions.