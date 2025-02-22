Ofis Square Associates with Champions Trophy 2025 India Matches

New Delhi, 22nd February – Ofis Square, a leading provider of premium coworking and fully managed office spaces, is set to make a high-impact presence in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by securing strategic advertising placements in key India matches.

As part of its marketing campaign, Ofis Square has secured Connected TV (CTV) and handheld advertising spots for the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, ensuring maximum visibility during one of the most-watched sporting events globally. Additionally, the brand has acquired handheld digital ad spaces for the India vs. New Zealand match, further strengthening its outreach to a diverse and engaged audience.

Adding to this exciting phase, Ofis Square recently onboarded Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Her dynamic personality and strong connect with young professionals align seamlessly with Ofis Square’s vision of creating modern, inspiring workspaces that cater to entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses looking for top-tier office solutions.

Speaking on this strategic move, Mrs. Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square, said, Cricket is more than just a sport in India it’s a passion that unites millions. Associating with marquee India matches in the Champions Trophy aligns perfectly with our vision to reach professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses looking for top-tier office solutions. This campaign will help us enhance brand visibility and connect with our target audience at a massive scale.

The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments in international cricket, drawing millions of viewers from across the world. By leveraging the power of digital and in-game advertising, Ofis Square aims to reinforce its position as a premium workspace provider catering to modern businesses and startups.

With premium coworking spaces, fully managed offices, and a green, aesthetically designed work environment, Ofis Square is redefining workspaces for professionals. This advertising initiative further solidifies the brand’s commitment to innovation, growth, and engaging with its audience in impactful ways.