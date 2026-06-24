ONDC Will Open Up Global Markets for Kerala Entrepreneurs: Industries Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty

Thiruvananthapuram June 24 : The effective implementation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kerala to directly access global markets and offer their products and services to customers worldwide without intermediaries, said P.K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, Commerce, IT and AI. He also said the initiative would help entrepreneurs increase profitability and unlock new market opportunities. The Minister was inaugurating the ONDC Inter-Departmental Workshop organised by the State Department of Industries and Commerce here on Wednesday. The effective implementation of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kerala to directly access global markets and offer their products and services to customers worldwide without intermediaries, said P.K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, Commerce, IT and AI. He also said the initiative would help entrepreneurs increase profitability and unlock new market opportunities. The Minister was inaugurating the ONDC Inter-Departmental Workshop organised by the State Department of Industries and Commerce here on Wednesday. He added that ONDC has the potential to bring transformative changes to Kerala’s retail, tourism and transport sectors. During the event, the Minister also unveiled the official logo of the Young Entrepreneurs Conclave, which will be held in Kozhikode in September to encourage and nurture young entrepreneurial talent.

ONDC aims to create a more open and inclusive digital commerce ecosystem. The workshop was organised to prepare a roadmap for its effective implementation in Kerala and to strengthen coordination among various government departments. A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, presided over the event, while Arun K. Vijayan IAS, Director of Industries and Commerce, delivered the welcome address.

Ajith Kumar K., Executive Chairman, Board for Public Sector Transformation; Santosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, KINFRA; Suraj S., Chief Executive Officer, K-BIP; A. Nisaruddin, State President, KSSIA; Santosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, CII Kerala; and Rajeev G., Additional Director, Industries and Commerce Department were also present.

Following the inaugural session, ONDC representatives Tamanna Sharma, Programme Manager, State Engagements; Praveen Chaudhary, Vice President – Retail; Karthik Prabhu, Vice President – Tourism; and Srinivas Bandari, Vice President Transport, led technical sessions and discussions on various aspects of ONDC.