Opportunities and Challenges in Upskilling India’s Youth: Leaders Share Their Views

As India celebrates National Youth Day 2025, the spotlight shines brightly on the pivotal role of upskilling in empowering the nation’s youth. With industries evolving at breakneck speed, fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability has never been more critical. Leading voices from the EdTech and technology sectors share their insights on how young Indians can harness opportunities and tackle challenges in this transformative era.

“2025 is the year of AI,” says Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business at TeamLease Edtech. “Corporates today expect the youth to hit the ground running by demonstrating the power of digital and relevant work experience. Lifelong learning and upskilling through work-integrated learning programs is an innovative way to jump-start careers. AI literacy is now an entry-level expectation as all organizations have, in some form or way, embraced AI, added TeamLease Edtech’s COO.” Kewalramani also highlights the breadth of opportunities available across industries: “Industries like BFSI, Retail, and FMCD are eager to welcome talent, with opportunities spanning sales, back office, and customer support. Additionally, sunrise sectors like green energy, EV technology, space tech, drones, and autonomous vehicles require talent that can push the boundaries of innovation.”

The emphasis on AI literacy and work-integrated learning underscores a broader trend: the demand for a tech-savvy, innovation-driven workforce. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director of TreadBinary, echoes the importance of skilling in today’s digital age.