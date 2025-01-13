Opportunities and Challenges in Upskilling India’s Youth: Leaders Share Their Views

As India celebrates National Youth Day 2025, the spotlight shines brightly on the pivotal role of upskilling in empowering the nation’s youth. With industries evolving at breakneck speed, fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability has never been more critical. Leading voices from the EdTech and technology sectors share their insights on how young Indians can harness opportunities and tackle challenges in this transformative era.
“2025 is the year of AI,” says Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business at TeamLease Edtech. “Corporates today expect the youth to hit the ground running by demonstrating the power of digital and relevant work experience. Lifelong learning and upskilling through work-integrated learning programs is an innovative way to jump-start careers. AI literacy is now an entry-level expectation as all organizations have, in some form or way, embraced AI, added TeamLease Edtech’s COO.”
Kewalramani also highlights the breadth of opportunities available across industries: “Industries like BFSI, Retail, and FMCD are eager to welcome talent, with opportunities spanning sales, back office, and customer support. Additionally, sunrise sectors like green energy, EV technology, space tech, drones, and autonomous vehicles require talent that can push the boundaries of innovation.”
The emphasis on AI literacy and work-integrated learning underscores a broader trend: the demand for a tech-savvy, innovation-driven workforce. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director of TreadBinary, echoes the importance of skilling in today’s digital age.
“In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, skilling is no longer an option but a necessity for empowering the youth to lead the digital revolution,” he shares.
“In this fast-moving world, where technology is everywhere, being able to learn and use new skills isn’t just good for individuals—it leads to the collective progress of our society.” Shah emphasizes the connection between skilling and larger societal goals: “Skilling also helps develop an entrepreneurial spirit, problem-solving skills, and valuable knowledge, which further propels the establishment of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Skilling enables young people to bridge the gap between education and employability, preparing them to meet the demands of ever-evolving industries.” said Founder and Director of TreadBinary.
What sets today’s youth apart, according to Shah, is their ability to leverage technology itself for learning: “With online courses, tutorials, and digital tools, they have endless opportunities to upskill and stay ahead of the curve. It’s all about using technology positively, to unlock their potential. We must collectively recognize that investing in the skill development of our young population is not just an economic imperative but a moral responsibility to empower them to build a more inclusive and prosperous future.”