OPPPEIN Set to Showcase Cutting-Edge Products at the 136th Canton Fair from October 23rd to 27th

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, 23rd October 2024- The 136th Canton Fair is just around the corner. OPPEIN Home Group Inc., the largest cabinetry manufacturer in Asia, will make an impressive presentation, offering global visitors a first-hand experience of their top-tier products and comprehensive consultations on franchises. Join OPPEIN during Phase 2, which runs from October 23rd to 27th, at Booth 11.1 A07-A10 B13-B16 to discover why they are a leading brand in the home improvement sector.

As one of the world’s largest and most prestigious trade fairs, the Canton Fair provides a vital platform for businesses to showcase their innovations, network with partners, and engage with new market opportunities. It attracts millions of exhibitors and buyers worldwide every year.

Oppein Home Exhibition Information