Pune, August 31, 2024: With the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Orchids The International School‘s Tathawade Campus in Pune brought together students from Grades 6 to 10 for a unique and creative experience – an Eco-friendly Shado Mati Ganesh Idol Making Workshop. This engaging session was designed to unlock the artistic potential of our young learners, while instilling valuable lessons in sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As the children immersed themselves in idol making with Shado Mati, a natural and biodegradable material, the students delighted in the process of creating charming and beautiful Ganeshas. With the guidance from skilled facilitators, they learned the art of eco-friendly clay modeling, shaping their own Ganesha idols symbolizing the message of hope, and harmony.

Expressing thoughts on the Eco-friendly Ganesh Idol making workshop, Ms. Usha Murthy, Principal at Tathawade campus, Orchids The International School said, “Through this interactive workshop, the aim was to foster teamwork, creativity, and building a deeper connection with nature. By motivating our students to think imaginatively and collaborate effectively, we aspire to inspire a new generation of eco-conscious leaders poised to make a positive impact on our world.”

The eco-friendly Shado Mati Ganesh Idol Making Workshop aimed to instill environmental responsibility and promote sustainable practices among the young Orchidians. This initiative by Orchids The International School demonstrated its commitment to fostering life skills and enhancing eco-awareness in its students.