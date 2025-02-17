Organic Tattva Set to Showcase Premium Organic Products at Gulf Food 2025

Organic Tattva is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at Gulf Food 2025, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 17 to 21. Gulf Food, a premier global food and beverage exhibition, provides a unique platform for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to connect, explore the latest trends in food, and explore new business opportunities globally.

Visitors will be able to examine Organic Tattva’s wide range of products at Zabeel Pavilion, Stall S-B12, which includes ready-to-cook meals, organic grains, pulses, spices, and superfoods, all of which are made to the highest standards of quality. As a brand committed to promoting health and sustainability, Organic Tattva continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, catering to the growing demand for wholesome, chemical-free food choices.

Speaking about the participation, Mr Rohit Mehrotra, Co-Founder of Organic Tattva, stated, “We are thrilled to be a part of the Gulf Food 2025 in Dubai, a crucial platform that links us with customers and business leaders from around the globe. We want to highlight the nutritional value, authenticity, and purity of our products as the demand for sustainable and organic food keeps growing, furthering our goal of ensuring that everyone has access to a nutritious diet.”

As global demand for organic food grows, Organic Tattva is committed to sustainability & quality. To guarantee that customers receive only the best organic products, the business sources its components responsibly and adheres to strict certification procedures.

Visitors to the Gulf Food 2025 are encouraged to stop by Organic Tattva’s booth to discover the benefits of organic living, look at their cutting-edge product line, and have enlightening conversations on the direction of sustainable food.