Over 150 students donated blood during the Blood Donation Camp organized by IMS Noida

Noida: In a heartwarming display of compassion and community service, Institute of Management Studies (IMS) – Noida, in collaboration with the Rotary Blood Bank, successfully organised a Blood Donation Camp on September 20, 2024, at its campus. The initiative, held under the esteemed guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Director General of IMS Noida, and Prof. (Dr.) Neelam Saxena, Director of IMS Law collage, aimed to address the growing need for blood supplies and contribute to saving lives.

The event saw overwhelming participation from students, faculty members, and staff who came forward to donate blood and contribute to this noble cause. A dedicated medical team from Rotary Blood Bank ensured a smooth and safe donation process, including health screenings for all donors. The donors’ willingness to give back to society was a true tribute to the values of empathy, responsibility, and social welfare upheld by IMS Noida.

Prof. (Dr.) Vikas Dhawan, Director General of IMS Noida, expressed his gratitude towards the participants, saying, “At IMS Noida, we believe in giving back to the community, and this blood donation camp is a reflection of our emphasis to social responsibility. Every drop of blood donated today has the potential to save a life, and we are incredibly proud of our students and staff for their selfless contributions. It’s heartening to see the IMS family come together for such a noble cause.”

The camp, held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the IMS Seminar Hall, successfully collected 125 units of blood by participating over 150 students, which will be used to support patients in need of life-saving transfusions. IMS Noida remains committed to such initiatives, continually striving to contribute towards the betterment of society.

This noble effort by IMS Law collage, Noida and Rotary Blood Bank highlights the importance of community collaboration and puts into forefront, the institute’s dedication to a 360° development of an individual — going beyond academics to instill in students a sense of compassion and societal responsibility.