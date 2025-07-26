Oxford Bookstore presents Meet and Greet with India’s No 1 storyteller Sudha Murty

New Delhi, 26 July 2025: Delhi’s iconic literary hub, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place hosted acclaimed author, educator, philanthropist and Chairperson of the Murty Trust, Ms. Sudha Murty for a meet and greet session. Co-presented in association with Penguin India , the event presented an exclusive interaction with the celebrated writer as book lovers of all age groups queued up at Oxford Bookstores.

Mrs. Sudha Murty was welcomed by Mrs. Indrani Dagupta Paul from Oxford Bookstores. Addressing the audience, Mrs. Murty said that she was delighted to be at Oxford Bookstores, the bookstore which supported her writing before she became a bestselling author. She also shared a sneak peak with her young fans on her upcoming books, How to Be Happy With Who You Are and The Magic of The Lost Earrings.

From children to adults patiently waited for their turn to exchange a few words and get their copies signed by the celebrated author. The store buzzed with excitement as more than hundred readers and fans of Sudha Murty gathered early on a Saturday morning to meet one of India’s most beloved literary voices.

A bestselling writer with over three hundred titles to her acclaim, Murty’s storytelling transcends generations as she writes for both children and adults in formats like novel, short stories and travelogues. Some of her famous title includes Three Thousand Stitches, Dollar Bahu and Wise and Otherwise among others. Some of her popular children’s book include Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Gopi Diaries, How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and other stories. Her latest book How to Be Happy with Who You Are by Puffin is scheduled to be published soon.

As Ms. Murty charmed the readers with her humility and heartfelt interactions, the morning reaffirmed Oxford Bookstore’s commitment to bringing readers and writers together in a space that celebrates literature and the love for books.