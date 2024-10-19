P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Announces Jenny McCarthy as Its Fall 2024 Issue Cover Girl

Manhasset, NY, October 19, 2024 — P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s fall 2024 issue is here, featuring the resilient and inspiring Jenny McCarthy as its cover girl. As we head into Breast Cancer Awareness Month amidst a backdrop of global uncertainty and division, Jenny’s spirit of hope, resilience, and joy makes her the perfect cover girl for this special issue.

In this issue, Editor-in-Chief and P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo celebrates the strength and solidarity of women everywhere. “With everything going on in the world, it’s more important than ever that we support each other and stay hopeful,” says DeCosimo. “This fall, let’s take a page out of Jenny’s book. Let’s hold our loved ones close, lift each other up, and face whatever comes next with hope and resilience. Let’s find the joy in the little things, the beauty around us, and the love that makes life worth living.”

DeCosimo attributes the power of women to their ability to come together, even in the most challenging times. “We have the strength to persevere, the wisdom to guide us, and the compassion to heal,” says DeCosimo. “As we navigate this fall season, let’s carry those qualities with us. Let’s be the light in the darkness, the calm in the storm, and the hope in the uncertainty. Because in the end, that’s what being a woman is all about.”

This fall magazine is packed with content to inspire and empower women. Readers will find a comprehensive breast cancer support resource guide, countless success stories of P.O.W.E.R. members, fall recipes, and trending fashion, food, beauty, and health information. It has everything women need to thrive this fall.

P.O.W.E.R. is proud to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and is committed to supporting the warriors, remembering those we’ve lost, and fighting for a cure. DeCosimo hopes this issue will inspire women to make this fall a season of hope, and to give them the courage to lift each other up and face whatever comes next with the strength and solidarity that defines us as women.