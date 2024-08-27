Pack Plus 2024 Highlights Latest Trends and Tech in Packaging

National, August 27th,2024 – The 18th edition of PackPlus, India’s leading packaging industry event concluded at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The inauguration of the show was done by Dr. Ranjit Singh, Joint Secretary Food Processing Industries along with the presence of Sagar Singh , Joint Director Chemical Department,Bureau of Indian Standards. With over 200 exhibitors event is the country’s largest and most influential gathering of packaging experts.

Speaking during the key note address Dr. Ranjit Singh, Joint Secretary Ministry of Food Processing Industries said “I am delighted at the efforts of the industry in transitioning into renewable and sustainable packaging options. The food processing industry in India has been growing at an exponential rate and is expected to reach a valuation of $36 Billion by 2032. Exports have also increased from 13% to 23% in 2023, a notable growth. Although the numbers are more than encouraging, the need of the hour is to transition into sustainable, eco-friendly packaging. With temperatures rising and the effects of climate change becoming increasingly apparent, even customers are favouring eco-friendly packaging. It is imperative that we move away from plastic packaging and introduce newer, sustainable materials into the industry. This shift in consumer preferences is placing mounting pressure on the global food processing sector to increase sustainable packaging solutions, especially as environmental regulations become more stringent. The Ministry is also committed to assisting all companies in the value chain to move towards eco-friendly options. As we reach 2030, and the demands for environmental conservation mounts, the need of the hour is innovation across sectors. The food processing and packaging industry also needs to answer the clarion call”

PackPlus 2024 showcased the latest trends, technologies, and solutions across the entire packaging value chain, from primary packaging to supply chain logistics. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of products and services, including packaging machinery, materials, printing and converting equipment, and much more.

Umang Gupta, Country General Manager RX India said, “Packaging industry is amongst the Top five industries critical to the economic growth of India. The industry is in a revolutionary phase, driven by advanced technologies and sustainable solutions for packaging and printing. Pack Plus is the flagship event specially developed for packaging industries and customers across North India. The event had end-to-end stakeholders of the packaging industry under one roof. At Pack Plus one can witness the latest tech, and meet end customers, suppliers, and vendors to ensure strong business outcomes. RX India aims to make Pack Plus even bigger and better next year by adding new exhibitor and visitor segments from across India”

Sustainability remains a critical theme, with panels addressing the industry’s transformation towards green packaging. Experts will discuss the use of alternative materials, minimalistic packaging designs, and the importance of transparency to combat greenwashing. Additionally, the conference will delve into the revolutionary impact of artificial intelligence on the packaging industry, highlighting advancements such as 3D printing, smart packaging, and real-time tracking that promise to redefine packaging processes and improve efficiency.

PackPlus 2024 is supported by leading industry associations, including the Flexible Packaging Entrepreneurs’ Welfare Association, Authentication Solution Providers Association, Maharashtra Mudran Parishad, Bawana Print and Pack Association, and the Coating & Adhesive Tape Association of India. The key exhibitors for the show are Ajit Industries, Control Print, County Polypack, Ecopack Solutions, Holostik India, Instabizz Solutions, Kangaro Industries, Robatech India, Honeywell India, Avians Automation, Toshi Systems, Leap India, and Tech-Mech Material Handling.