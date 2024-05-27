Bengaluru, India 27th May 2024: Page Industries Limited, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc., is strategically focusing on the growth of the Jockey Juniors category in India for the financial year 2024. This development is in line with Jockey’s continued commitment to evolving its product portfolio and catering to the diverse needs of the consumers. Since its inception, the Jockey Juniors category has witnessed promising growth and is on an upward trajectory. With comprehensive and compelling range of innerwear and outerwear for boys and girls aged between 3 to 12 years, Jockey Juniors aims to redefine comfort and style for the younger generation.

The kids wear market in India is projected to expand rapidly with the largest segments including t-shirts/shirts, and bottom wear. Jockey Juniors provides a one-stop shop for parents searching for breathable, cozy, and comfortable children’s clothing and is diversified with full year, summer, and winter products.

Commenting on the growth of the category, Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer, Page Industries said, “The Juniors category has been a focal point for us since 2018 and given the growth rate we have witnessed in the category, we would like to double down on our efforts to promote its offerings. The majority of the sales currently come from the metro cities across the country, and we are confident that the category will continue to grow as parents look for stylish, comfortable, and quality clothing options for their children.”

Jockey Juniors’ unique proposition is reflected through its unwavering commitment to quality, comfort, and variety, positioning itself as a front runner in the market. The collection offers an extensive array of innerwear and outerwear for kids, ensuring they feel comfortable, confident, and stylish. From playful polos and t-shirts to cozy leggings, track pants, jackets, and hoodies, it features fun and quirky designs in a variety of colors.

Through initiatives such as the the latest TVC currently on air, the outdoor campaign and Jockey Juniors Color Splash event , Jockey is engaging with its audience in exciting ways, bringing the brand closer to its target group and highlighting the fun and vibrant spirit of Jockey Juniors’ offerings.