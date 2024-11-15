Palo Alto Networks Recognizes Top JAPAC Partners at 2024 Partner Executive Kick-Off

India, Mumbai– 15 November 2024 – Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, yesterday announced the recipients of its JAPAC Partner Awards at the Palo Alto Networks Executive Kick-Off (PEKO). These annual awards recognise the remarkable contributions, vision, and leadership of our partners in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, who play a critical role in advancing security resilience for organisations facing ever-evolving cyber threats across the region.

Michelle Saw, Vice President of GTM Shared Services and Ecosystems, Asia Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, said, “Our partners are instrumental in safeguarding organisations across JAPAC. As cyber threats grow more complex and widespread, the commitment of our partners empowers us to extend our reach and help more organisations strengthen their defences. We’re immensely proud to celebrate their achievements and contributions to our mission.” “This year’s winners showcase the exceptional diversity within our partner ecosystem, excelling in areas like AI innovation, cybersecurity, platform excellence, and market expansion. Our partners share a commitment to uplifting cybersecurity in the region through forward thinking approaches and high impact strategies. Their success highlights the power of our partnerships and I am deeply grateful to each of them for making our shared achievements possible.”

The 2024 JAPAC Partner Award winners are:

JAPAC Precision AI Innovator of the Year – CyberCX (ANZ)

JAPAC Strategic Win of the Year:

· Security Operations – ACPL Systems (India)

· Network Security – PT NTT Indonesia (ASEAN)

· Prisma SASE – TeamWave, Inc. (Korea)

· Prisma Cloud – KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services (India)

JAPAC Cybersecurity for Good Award – Net One Systems Co. Ltd. (Japan)

JAPAC Cybersecurity Frontier Award – Exclusive Networks Singapore Pte. Ltd. (ASEAN)

JAPAC Platformization Excellence Award – NTT Communications (Japan)

JAPAC Market Expansion Champion Award – ECCOM Network Systems Co. Ltd (Greater China)

JAPAC Cyberforce Champion Award – IIJ Global Solutions Inc. (Japan)

JAPAC Global Alliance Innovator Award – NTT DATA, Inc. (APAC)

JAPAC Distributor Excellence Award – TECHMATRIX CORPORATION (Japan)

The awards were presented during PEKO, a strategic forum where partners contribute insights on product innovation, policy development, and engagement models. This collaboration with key leaders allows Palo Alto Networks to refine go-to-market strategies and respond swiftly to customer needs and market changes.