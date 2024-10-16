Panasonic’s DiwaliWaliSafai Initiative Celebrates Five Years of Promoting Responsible E-Waste Management

New Delhi, 16 October 2024: To mark International E-waste Day, Panasonic Life Solutions India – a leading diversified technology company announced the fifth edition of its flagship #DiwaliWaliSafai campaign. According to a United Nations Trade and Development (Unctad) report published in 2024, India saw the highest 163 per cent growth globally in generating electronic waste from screens, computers, and small IT and telecommunication equipment (SCSIT) between 2010 and 2022. The campaign is Panasonic’s take on addressing the rising problem of e-waste management and sensitizing consumers around the need for responsible collection, disposal, and recycling.

As part of the DiwaliWaliSafai campaign, starting 14th October, Panasonic is hosting an exciting contest on its social media platforms. The contest encourages consumers to take part in responsible e-waste disposal. Participants can visit the Panasonic’s authorised D2C website, where they can submit their details for free-of-cost home pick-ups of e-waste collection of large appliances or get assistance in identifying the brand’s closest e-waste collection centre. To express our gratitude, consumers who actively contribute to e-waste recycling will have the chance to win exciting Panasonic products.

Commenting on the campaign, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “E-waste, comprising of discarded electronic devices such as smartphones, computer parts, wires, circuit boards, calculators, gaming consoles, motherboards etc. is turning into a growing concern worldwide. The Global E-waste Monitor 2024 reports that 62 billion kg of e-waste was generated globally in 2022. At Panasonic, we are deeply committed to contributing to a sustainable future through our business operations. From leveraging eco-friendly technologies and promoting renewable energy sources to organizing environmentally focused initiatives like tree plantation drives and responsible e-waste awareness campaigns, every action we take is aligned with our goal of sustainability and societal development. We strive to make a positive impact on the environment while encouraging our consumers to do the same.” Pooja Garg Khan, Head Corporate Communications and CSR, Panasonic Life Solutions India highlighted “Initiated in 2020, with DiwaliWaliSafai, Panasonic is calling upon everyone to proactively become agents of change and responsibly manage e-waste. At Panasonic, we are committed to building a sustainable future, aligning with Panasonic Green Impact’s principles, we have collected 55,272 metric tons of e-waste since the year 2020. Our campaign has been winning hearts for years now, and this year too, we have renewed it to build on the momentum and urge more consumers to join hands for a more sustainable future.”

The DiwaliWaliSafai campaign is centred around the ritual of festive cleaning, a significant and widespread custom in every Indian household during the festival of Diwali. While consumers focus on celebrations and buying new items, the responsible disposal of old electronics gets overlooked. Panasonic has always been known for creating a difference, and our DiwaliWaliSafai campaign is one such initiative that reflects our core dedication to the environment.