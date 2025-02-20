Panerai Launches Luminor Tre Giorni PAM01628 as a Tribute to Its Legacy

Substantial in size with a distinguished manual movement, Panerai presents the new Luminor Tre Giorni PAM01628 embodying the spirit of Panerai’s storied past while embracing modern technicity. Every element, from the case size to the vintage calf leather strap, has been designed to reflect distinctive archival elements, a tribute to the Maison’s rooted history in essential functional design.

hallmark of Panerai’s heritage, PAM01628’s robust 47mm case is inspired by the watches worn by Italian commandos during their daring underwater missions, where the larger diameter enhances readability, a crucial feature for a tool watch. The case features a patina finish, achieved through a precise process that combines special techniques, resulting in a matte look that reduces glare and enhances the watch’s rugged aesthetic. Creating the patina finish involves hand-applied techniques by skilled craftsmen – a type of polishing that gives the case a slightly worn and aged appearance reminiscent of the natural wear that vintage Panerai watches would exhibit over time.

At the heart of the new PAM01628 is the P.3000, a manually wound movement with a three-day power reserve, achieved through two barrels. Renowned for its robustness, reliability, and connection to the brand’s historical roots, the manual winding mechanism allows for a more hands-on experience for the user. The P.3000 caliber features a large 11.7mm balance wheel operating at 21,600 vibrations per hour, enhancing precision and stability, and is supported by a traversing balance bridge for increased durability. Measuring 37.2 mm in diameter, this substantial movement is visible through the open case back, showcasing its mechanical beauty and fine details. The design and construction of the P.3000 caliber draw heavily from Panerai’s archival movements used in the 1960s, replicating the functional and aesthetic qualities of these vintage calibres, including open bridges, which provide a clear view of the inner workings. The finishing of the P.3000 is intentionally clean and utilitarian, reflecting the practical needs of military divers who first used these reliable instruments. A true celebration of the Maison’s heritage, Luminor Tre Giorni PAM01628 caters to purists and watch connoisseurs.