Patel’s ideals continue to inspire nation-building: Union Minister

Bhavnagar, Nov 17: Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya said on Monday that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ideas and ideals remain a guiding force for India’s youth, serving as motivation for nation-building in a rapidly changing world.

“Sardar Patel’s life continues to inspire generations. His ideals shape the youth who will lead India tomorrow,” said the Union Minister while addressing the district-level ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ held in Bhavnagar as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the Iron Man’s 150th birth anniversary.

Bambhaniya said the Unity March has become an important platform to connect youth with the nation’s collective future.

She also invoked memories of Iron Man’s association with Bhavnagar and urged citizens to contribute to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by embracing indigenous products.

The march was flagged off from Jashonath Circle and culminated at Mastaram Temple, covering 8to 10 km. The event, chaired by Cabinet Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, saw the participation of Union Minister Bambhaniya, Minister-in-Charge Kaushik Vekariya, and MLA Sejal Pandya.

Large crowds of citizens, students, youth groups and social organisations joined the march, raising slogans of ‘Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ along the route.

Folk icons MayaAhir, Rajbha Gadhvi, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Sagardan Gadhvi and Pareshdan Gadhvi added a cultural dimension to the march with their presence.

The programme began with floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maharaja Takhtsinhji, and B.R. Ambedkar, followed by the formal launch of the march.

Descendants of Jadavji Modi were felicitated, along with international para-athletes Alpesh Sutariya and Sangeeta Sutariya. Participants also took a collective pledge to adopt swadeshi products.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jitu Vaghani said Sardar Patel’s vision of national unity continues to strengthen India’s development trajectory.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like the Unity March instil patriotism, discipline and national responsibility among the youth,” he said, recalling how Bhavnagar’s Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji was the first ruler to accede his princely state to the Indian Union.

He added that the Central government has taken decisive steps toward building a stronger India, “true to the spirit of Sardar Patel’s determination, which crushed the malicious designs of adversarial forces.”

The march saw participation from Mayor Bharat Bard, Standing Committee Chairman Raju Rabadiya, District Collector Manish Kumar Bansal, DDO Hanuj Choudhary, Regional Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Pandya, ADC N.V. Govani, senior leaders Kumarsinh Shah and Digvijaysinh Gohil, academic dignitaries including Gujarat Vidyapeeth Vice-Chancellor Harshad Patel, Children’s University VC Dr T.S. Joshi, and MK Bhavnagar University VC Dr Bharat Ramanuj, along with a large gathering of citizens and community leaders.

–IANS