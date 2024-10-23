Persistent Achieves dollar345.5 Million Revenue in Q2 FY25 with 5.3% Q-o-Q, 18.4% Y-o-Y Growth

October 23, 2024 Pune, India and Santa Clara, CA

Persistent Systems today announced the Company’s audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024

Q2FY25 Margin% QoQ YoY Revenue (USD Million ) 345.5 5.3 % 18.4 % Revenue (INR Million ) 28,971.5 5.8% 20.1% EBITDA (INR Million ) 4,807.3 16.6% 5.6% 18.7% PBT (INR Million ) 4,345.2 15.0% 8.5% 22.1% PAT (INR Million ) 3,250.0 11.2% 6.1% 23.4%

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

“We are proud to announce the 18th sequential quarter of revenue growth, delivering $345.5M revenue, an 18.4% increase year-over-year. In the same period, our PAT grew by 23.4% in rupee terms. This quarter, we continued to strengthen our capabilities and advance our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. We brought on Starfish Associates to elevate our AI-powered contact center modernization; the addition of Arrka expands our comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance, and cybersecurity. For the second year in a row, we were named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. We believe this inclusion underscores our differentiated cloud expertise and ability to deliver boutique-style client experiences using AI and automation. Deepening our ESG commitment, I am pleased to share that we achieved carbon neutrality ahead of our target. These accomplishments demonstrate our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients while positively impacting the environment and society.”

Second Quarter FY25 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, was at $529.0 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $348.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) terms.

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

Enhancing the roadmap of product engineering and data engineering of the core application performance monitoring and observability platforms for a leading observability platform provider

Setting up a global technology center for product engineering, customer support, and professional services to accelerate product roadmap and enhance productivity for a leading US-based cybersecurity company

Standardizing data management with a state-of-the-art data lake to improve utilization, predict stock, and reduce food waste for a global leader in food services and facilities management

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Modernizing cloud-based accounting software platform and report generation capabilities to improve user experience and business efficiency for one of the largest US-based fintech companies

Transforming and integrating front-office and regulatory technologies into a unified framework to reduce technical debt, enhance efficiency, and improve user experience for a large global financial conglomerate

Accelerating go-to-market and upgrading technology stack with SASVA™ to scale flagship pricing and profitability management products for a leading financial analytics firm

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Establishing an AI-enabled software engineering hub and modernizing IT infrastructure for a PE-led carve-out of a leading life sciences and scientific instrumentation company

Accelerating the transition of the core research and development center to India securely and effectively for a leading US-based precision medicine and omics analytics provider

Developing core applications to streamline customer onboarding, device management, report management, and CRM integration for a leading UK-based organ transplant device manufacturer

News in the Quarter

Persistent Advances Data Privacy and AI-Driven Business Transformation with the Acquisition of Arrka

Persistent Unveils SASVA™ 2.0: Revolutionizing AI-Driven Software Development and Business Acceleration

Persistent Named as a Challenger in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Awards and Recognitions