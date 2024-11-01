Perspective by Sandeep Ahuja CEO of Atmosphere Living on home sales registrations for October 2024

by Sandeep Ahuja CEO of Atmosphere Living on home sales registrations for October 2024.

“November 2024 has been one of the best in the last 5 years with 133569 registrations in Mumbai. A slew of new project launches, varied range of choices, higher disposable income, improved sentiment due to festive season are some of the factors impacting demand and higher sales.

The notable point is that luxury homes are the most sold with the rise in demand from HNI and NRIs as Indian real estate, especially Mumbai, has become a hotspot for investment. The interesting development we are noting is that most buyers are first-time and end-users, with some new investors.