Perth Airport Introduces Its First Hotel in Partnership with Accor

Perth Airport has partnered with Australia’s largest hotel operator, Accor, to operate the first hotel on the airport estate under the Pullman Hotels & Resorts brand.

The new state-of-the-art Pullman Perth Airport is slated to open in 2027 and will feature 240 rooms and suites across eight floors, a rooftop restaurant and bar, lobby lounge café, gymnasium, sauna, meeting facilities, and co-working spaces.

Dan Sweet, Perth Airport’s Chief Property Officer said Perth Airport has recently announced a capital investment program – the largest ever private infrastructure development in Perth – which will deliver new terminal, ground transport infrastructure and the first airport hotel.

“We are delighted to be partnering with world-leading hospitality group, Accor, to deliver our first hotel. “The new Pullman Perth Airport hotel will be a world-class facility located at the front door to our major terminals. It will make it even more convenient for international and interstate visitors, providing a place to stay and relax during connections. “Pullman, along with its parent company Accor, are both well-known and respected global hospitality brands. Their expertise and experience will ensure a fantastic new accommodation offering debuts in Perth, particularly for those transiting through the airport.”

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer PM&E Division, Adrian Williams, said the expansion of the Group’s airport hotel network highlighted the evolution of airport precincts into major commercial and service centres.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Perth Airport to deliver Pullman Perth Airport. Given the hotel’s unrivalled location and exceptional facilities, we anticipate strong interest and demand for Pullman Perth Airport from both business and leisure travellers alike. “Accor is the leading and largest operator of airport hotels in the Pacific region with 22 airport hotels and we are delighted to be adding Pullman Perth Airport to this collection.”

The hotel design, led by DKO Architecture, will reflect Western Australia’s unique beauty with materials and forms inspired by its landscapes, providing a memorable and warm welcome to visitors from Australia and all over the world.