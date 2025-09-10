PHDCCI Roundtable: Empowering MSMEs to Tackle Market Uncertainty

Roundtable on

“Empowering MSMEs: Risk Ready to Navigate Market Uncertainty”

Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India urges industry to come forward and give their inputs to build MSME resilience, at PHDCCI Roundtable on “Empowering MSMEs: Risk Ready to Navigate Market Uncertainty”

MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, exports, and employment. Yet, in a current rapidly evolving environment, they face market volatility, regulatory compliance, supply chain disruptions, and the pressures of digital transformation related challenges.

To chart pathways for MSME resilience, PHDCCI organised a Roundtable on “Empowering MSMEs: Risk Ready to Navigate Market Uncertainty” on Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 at PHDCCI, New Delhi.

Industry should come forward, work on growing government data sets and give their specific inputs to build resilience for MSME in this era of disruptions. He highlighted that the 2.0 versions of Government initiatives are coming up accompanied with legal reforms and striking a balance between easing compliances and emerging compliance burdens to enhance ease of doing business, said Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India at the Roundtable.

Shri Singh also urged PHDCCI members and MSME participants of the roundtable to give their ideas to enhance the impact of the government’s initiatives .

Dr. Rajan Sudesh Ratna, Deputy Head and Senior Economic Affairs Officer, United Nations ESCAP, New Delhi suggested pointed strategies for MSMEs to build resilience, including export diversification by leveraging government initiatives including Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Digital India, Vocal for local; greater utilisation on FTAs accompanied by strong government handholding for MSMEs; Digital adoption and an aggressive stance of government to pursue market access for MSMEs, among others.

Dr. Murali Kallummal, Head of Administration (CRIT) and Professor (CWS), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), CRIT, Centre for WTO Studies, (Under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India), New Delhi suggested we need a new sectoral definition of MSMEs, ensure greater data availability of informal sector MSMEs and develop an interface between MSMEs and HS Code to guide FTA negotiations.

The esteemed panel also deliberated on the impact of GST 2.0 on MSMEs, focusing on simplification, compliance, and growth pathways that will be set up for the MSMEs, once this reform is in full force. The cost of production will decline for the industry, win – win for consumers as they will get goods for cheaper, and explore export diversification and domestic trade opportunities, said the distinguished panel.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, welcomed the delegates and underlined that diversification is crucial for MSMEs. Simultaneously, exploring new export opportunities, acquiring local supply networks, strengthening risk management practices and going in for digital transformation will be a great enabler for MSMEs to achieve greater efficiency and reach.

Mr. Narinder Wadhwa, Co-Chair, Capital Market & Commodity Market Committee, PHDCCI, gave impactful insights on “Navigating Geopolitical and Market Challenges: Building MSME Resilience amid US Tariffs, Exchange-Based Funding Opportunities”. He appreciated the initiatives being taken by our government and the support being offered by the government to MSMEs.

While setting the tone and moderating the session Mr. Sanat Kumar, Chief Economist, PHDCCI highlighted the importance of MSMEs for India’s economy.

The event was supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, and witnessed interactive participation from members and MSMEs across diverse sectors.