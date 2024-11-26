Phenom Launches IAMPHENOM in India: A Transformational Talent Experience Conference in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 26, 2024: Phenom, a global AI SaaS company, proudly announces the launch of IAMPHENOM INDIA, a first-its-kind Intelligent Talent Experience Conference, taking place on Friday, December 13, 2024 at the Trident Hotel, HITEC City in Hyderabad. Building on the success of its flagship event in the U.S., IAMPHENOM INDIA will bring together over 500 senior HR professionals across talent acquisition, talent management, HR, HRIT and the c-suite to learn, celebrate customer successes and share innovative ways to accelerate hiring, development and retention with AI and automation.

IAMPHENOM INDIA is a unique educational opportunity for organizations to discover and embrace scalable AI innovations and strategies to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving HR landscape. The 1-day long, in-person conference will focus on the most critical topics for organizations today, including unlocking productivity, strategic talent acquisition, holistic talent development, and proactive talent retention by leveraging intelligence, automation and experience.

Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s burgeoning reputation as a global technology hub,

and expanding on the success of its U.S. events, which have become a hallmark of HR thought leadership, IAMPHENOM INDIA will address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by India’s HR and talent community. It is a space where the industry’s top minds will educate and inspire, learn about best practices, and discuss innovative solutions tailored to the complexities of today’s talent ecosystem.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the conference, Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder, Phenom says, “The overwhelming success of IAMPHENOM in the U.S. has proven that when HR leaders come together to share insights and innovations, transformative change becomes possible. With IAMPHENOM INDIA, we aim to empower even more organizations with the tools and strategies needed to navigate today’s rapidly evolving talent ecosystem, unlocking human potential on an unprecedented scale. India is a critical driver of global workforce innovation, and we are thrilled to bring IAMPHENOM here.”

Key Highlights of IAMPHENOM INDIA