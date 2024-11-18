Piramal Revanta, Mulund Nurtures Community Spirit with ‘Forest Trails’ at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai, 18th November, 2024: Demonstrating Piramal Realty’s commitment to integrating community living into its developments, Piramal Revanta a serene 12-acre ecosystem in Mulund recently arranged an exclusive forest trail for its homebuyers at the iconic ~25,000 acre Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The event sought to refresh and rejuvenate residents in the midst of a bustling Mumbai. The five-kilometer forest trail saw active participation from people of all age groups creating a comfortable setting for the Piramal Revanta community to pause from their daily schedules and rejuvenate with nature. It provided homeowners a chance to explore and appreciate the natural surroundings of their very own neighborhood.

‘Forest Trails’ by Piramal Revanta is a valuable initiative curated to allow homebuyers to experience the vibrant greenery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and build connections with their fellow residents. The initiative fostered a healthy, community-focused lifestyle reinforcing Piramal Realty’s commitment to creating community-centric developments. This commitment nurtures connections and promotes the well-being of homeowners ensuring that residents can truly flourish in their living environment from the moment they engage with the property, even before they move in.

During the four-hour forest trail, guests explored the enchanting butterfly garden and witnessed the rare ‘Karvi’ bloom, which flowers only once every eight years. Naturalists shared insights about the local flora and fauna of SGNP, along with fascinating facts about insects and their natural habitat. To enhance the experience, they also engaged the guests with interactive games making the adventure both informative and fun.

Through these initiatives Piramal Revanta embodies the principles of biophilia creating a modern residential community living experience that nurtures a deep connection to nature. The residential ecosystem has been designed for homeowners to enjoy recreational amenities while being closer to nature with the lush green surroundings of the neighbouring Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The presence of greenery contributes to cooler climates, increased oxygen levels and reduced air quality index (AQI) levels further enhancing the overall quality of life. Residing in greener urban environments is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes and asthma-related problems. Additionally, adults in these areas tend to report better health and well-being.