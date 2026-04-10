Planning a motorcycle journey to the high-altitude regions of Ladakh or Himachal Pradesh? Here are the key do’s and don’ts

As we approach the summer season, the land of high passes opens up for travellers and nobody enjoys this more than motorcyclists. The challenging terrains of Ladakh and Spiti has been the dream adventure destination for many motorcycling enthusiasts, and attracts a massive number of bikers from all demographics every year. Having said that, most of the people who visit higher altitude regions make certain mistakes which makes their journey uneventful.

For the motorcycling enthusiasts heading first time towards the mountains, here are top do’s and don’ts that will help you plan well so that you enjoy the thrill without a worry.

Do’s:

Choose the right riding gear – Go for certified jackets, pants, boots and gloves that’re tough and have good airflow for daytime rides along with winter and rain liners for climate shift. Pack riding shoes that are water proof and if possible, invest in waterproof socks. Ideal to carry an additional raincoat and pant as it also helps stay warm in single digit temperature.

Pack layers for extreme cold conditions – Layering well is the most important factor. Make sure you pack full-sleeves fleece t-shirts, pants, and gloves that works well in sub-zero degrees. Along with this, ensure you carry thermals, a windproof jacket, balaclava and warm socks to handle cold nights.

Hydrate well – Don’t be fooled by the chilly weather. Higher altitudes lead to AMS (acute mountain sickness) as body needs enough water to make oxygen.

Ensure you carry a water bladder and drink atleast 4 to 6 litres of waters in a day.

Eat in moderation and focus on nutritionally rich food – Your digestion naturally tends to slow down in higher altitudes and indulgence is a sin you don’t want to commit here. Pack a lot of nuts, dry-fruits, and protein bars to munch on the way. Keep your mandatory meals light and easy.

Acclimatize well – Most important and also most under-estimated factor, acclimatization is a must. Spend atleast 48 hours at comfortable altitudes before you head out for the expedition.

Don’ts:

Steer clear of smoking before climbing higher passes – While it might be tempting in cold weather, alcohol and smoking both lower oxygen absorption and raise the risk of altitude-related problems. Remain calm and allow your body to adjust on its own.

Avoid pushing yourself beyond your limits – Signs to stop include exhaustion, lightheadedness, or dyspnea. In harsh environments, overexertion can quickly become hazardous.

Miss out on carrying essential toiletries – Even on expeditions, basic hygiene is vital, so don’t forget to bring necessary toiletries. To stay clean and avoid infections on lengthy rides, bring sanitizers, wet wipes, and small toiletries.

Preserve energy levels – At the top, oxygen concentrations are much lower. Reduce the amount of time you stop, take pictures, and quickly descend to safer altitudes.