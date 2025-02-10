plutosONE Launches ‘Haq Se Single’ Contest – Vote & Win Exciting Rewards

India, February 10, 2025: Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples—it’s for everyone who loves their freedom, fun, and independence! If you’re single, wear it like a badge of honor and celebrate without the pressure of fancy dinners, last-minute gifts, or cheesy romance. With more than 73% of Gen Z and Millennials believing that singlehood allows for personal growth and freedom, and India’s singles expected to spend over ₹5,000 crores on self-gifting and experiences this Valentine’s season, the culture of celebrating independence is stronger than ever. Social media conversations around singlehood are booming too, with mentions of hashtags like SingleAndProud increased by 120% in the past three years.

This Valentine’s season, plutosONE, India’s leading incentive platform, is celebrating singlehood in style with the launch of its exciting contest, “Haq Se Single.” The contest is solely open to Indian residents and will take place from February 7 to February 14, 2025. The contest page allows participants to choose their favorite “Haq Se Single” legend from among the available choices, which include well-known figures like Salman Khan, Zakir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Manu Bhaker, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Shubhman Gill, Tripti Dimiri, and even themselves. Rohit Mahajan, Founder of plutosONE, says “At plutosONE, we believe in making rewards more exciting and engaging for our users. The ‘Haq Se Single’ contest is all about celebrating individuality and adding a fun twist to the reward experience. Whether you’re single by choice or chance, this contest is your moment to shine, have fun, and win amazing prizes!”

A free personalized phone cover will be given to 1,000 lucky winners as part of the giveaway, and free coupons from the top four brands will be given to other participants. On February 15, 2025, the winners will be revealed, and they will get confirmation through the email address they registered. Following the poll’s submission, vouchers will be given via WhatsApp. The prizes cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash. Any fraudulent entries or repeated submissions will result in disqualification, and plutosONE retains the right to change or end the competition at any moment. Entrants consent to follow the official contest rules by entering the contest.