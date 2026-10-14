PM Modi Extends Navratri Wishes on Day 4, Seeks Maa Kushmanda’s Blessings for Prosperity and Good Health

New Delhi, Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the fourth day of Sharad Navratri, invoking the blessings of Maa Kushmanda and wishing people happiness, prosperity, good health and renewed hope.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi highlighted the significance of the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga and expressed hope that the deity’s divine energy would bring positivity and well-being into the lives of citizens.

The Prime Minister also shared devotional content dedicated to the Goddess, encouraging a spiritual observance of the auspicious occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended their greetings to devotees on the occasion.

Yogi Adityanath prayed for Maa Kushmanda’s blessings, wishing devotees health, happiness, prosperity, energy and positivity. Rekha Gupta described the Goddess as the primordial creative force of the universe, praying for peace, auspiciousness and the welfare of all.

Maa Kushmanda, worshipped as the fourth form of Goddess Durga during Navratri, is associated with creative energy, light and the sustaining power of life. According to Hindu belief, her divine smile brought the universe into existence. Devotees worship her to seek strength, good health, prosperity and happiness.

Sharad Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. Devotees mark each day with prayers, rituals and offerings, seeking the blessings of the divine feminine power.

The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil.