PM Modi Urges MPs to Support Women’s Reservation Bill, Calls for Consensus

Apr 17 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Members of Parliament to support the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling for collective agreement on the legislation.

He urged all political parties to work together to ensure smooth passage of the bill, which seeks to increase women’s representation in Parliament and state legislatures.

The proposal is viewed as a significant step toward improving gender balance in political decision-making.

The government is also engaging with stakeholders to build wider political consensus on the bill ahead of its implementation process.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen democratic participation and enhance inclusivity in governance.