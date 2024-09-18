PM Narendra Modi inaugurates GSECL’s 15 MW solar power project in Morbi

Ahmedabad, 18th September 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 15 MW grid-connected solar power project of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) at Vitthalpar in Morbi District during his visit to Gujarat on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai. The project has been developed at a cost of Rs. 94.5 crore. It will generate 30.88 million units of electricity annually, leading to a reduction of 24,000 tonnes of carbon emission, showcasing the state’s commitment to green energy. The project will supply affordable electricity to local farmers. Moreover, it will enable power supply during the daytime, which will help strengthen the local economy.

The entire process of design, engineering, procurement, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and operation has been undertaken by Prozeal Infra Renewable, an associate of Ahmedabad-based Prozeal Green Energy Limited, a pioneer of green energy in India.

Commenting on the milestone, Manan Thakkar, Managing Director, Prozeal Green Energy Limited, said, “We are honoured to be a part of this 15 MW grid-connected solar PV project, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. This project will play a vital role in meeting green energy needs of the region and contribute to the development of the rural economy. As a trusted EPC partner, we are proud to contribute to Gujarat’s decarbonisation efforts and support the state’s transition to clean energy. With more projects for GSECL underway, we remain committed to follow the path toward a net-zero future, driving sustainable energy solutions that align with India’s environmental goals.”

Prozeal Infra Renewable has been awarded the contract for design, engineering, supply & procurement, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and operation of seven solar power projects by GSECL. Having a cumulative capacity of 131 MW and a combined investment of around Rs. 750 crore, these project are in advanced stages of construction and are expected to be commissioned within six to eight months. These projects are coming up on government wasteland, maximising land use, and supporting sustainable energy generation.

Prozeal Green Energy Limited recently signed a joint venture agreement with Golyan Power Limited, a leading business conglomerate group of Nepal for setting up solar rooftop and ground-mounted photovoltaic solar plants in Nepal. The JV aims to establish over 500 MW of solar energy projects over the next 18 months.