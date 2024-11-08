Pomodoro Pizza Co. Set to Redefine Pizza Culture with New Experiences in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 8th November, 2024 – Transforming the way the city experiences vegetarian pizza, Pomodoro Pizza Co., a cloud kitchen is a culinary expression of passion and a commitment to innovate vegetarian cuisine. Founded by Dhruv Talera and Aayush Kothari, Pomodoro brings the timeless craft of Neapolitan pizza-making through a contemporary lens, alongside delectable choices of appetisers, salads and beverages.

Designed to cater to night owls and after-event dinners, Pomodoro serves gourmet pizza starting from 4 PM to 3 AM (every Tuesday to Sunday). At the heart of Pomodoro’s menu is its artisanal high-hydration dough, carefully crafted to achieve a perfect balance of lightness and chew, providing a base that enhances each topping. Every ingredient is thoughtfully selected for its flavour, from Pulled King Oyster Mushrooms to the fiery Bhut Jolokia Chilli, ensuring every bite delivers a delightful blend of flavours.

“We believe that pizza is a canvas, and every ingredient is a brushstroke,” said Dhruv Talera, Co-Founder and Culinary & Brand Lead. “At Pomodoro, our goal is to create pizzas that not only taste incredible but also add an element of surprise and delight with every bite. Every pizza reflects our passion for craftsmanship. Just as an artist carefully selects colours and techniques to evoke emotion, we choose each ingredient with precision—whether it’s the earthiness of the King Oyster mushrooms, the heat of the Bhut Jolokia, or the freshness of the buffalo mozzarella.” he added.

Pomodoro’s menu is designed to offer a sensory experience that elevates classic flavours. Some of the signature pizzas include the Truffle Bianca, a creamy white sauce with a mix of Button and King Oyster Mushrooms, and a drizzle of Truffle Oil combined luxuriously for an earthy delight. The devil on the menu- Diavola is a fiery blend of Bhut Jolokia chilli sauce, mozzarella, paneer, and jalapeños is perfect for those who love a spicy kick), The Farm is a medley of farm-fresh vegetables, including zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and rucola, layered with caramelised onions and buffalo mozzarella. The Pulled King Oyster Mushroom is a hearty pizza with king oyster mushrooms, goat cheese, aglio-e-olio, and fresh rucola. The menu also includes crowd-pleasing appetisers like Black Rice & Mozzarella Arancini, and Jalapeño Poppers, with refreshing beverages like the Mango Mule and Classic Lemon Iced Tea to complement any meal options.

“We are committed to growth without compromise. Every customer, whether they dine with us today or discover us tomorrow, deserves the same exceptional quality. That’s the heart of what we do. At Pomodoro, growth isn’t just about expanding our reach or adding new offerings; it’s about ensuring that our core values remain intact as we evolve. Every ingredient we use, every pizza we craft, and every interaction we have is driven by the same high standards.” said Aayush Kothari, Co-Founder and Business & Operations Lead.

At the heart of the menu is Pomodoro’s signature Chef Pomo Sauce. This sauce serves as the foundation of Pomodoro’s innovative creations and balances bold flavours with a hint of sweetness and just the right touch of acidity. The secret recipe not only enhances each pizza’s profile but also complements the artisanal dough, ensuring every bite is nothing short of perfect. For those seeking inclusivity without compromise, Pomodoro also offers Jain-friendly options, allowing everyone to indulge in a premium pizza experience.