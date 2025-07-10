Prachi Kaushik Champions Rural Empowerment at IIT Delhi’s BioEnviroCon 2025

10th July 2025: Renowned social entrepreneur and Founder of Vyomini Social Enterprise, Ms. Prachi Kaushik, delivered an inspiring talk at the BioEnviroCon 2025 National Conference hosted at IIT Delhi, organized by Dharti International Foundation and PCE Pvt. Ltd. The event brought together leading scientists, environmentalists, and social change-makers to deliberate on the theme of sustainable development, environmental innovation, and rural empowerment.

Held under the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Dr. Markandey Rai, Chairman of GPF-India and Senior Advisor of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT). The conference opened with global keynote addresses and technical sessions featuring innovative research from across the country. Ms. Kaushik joined the distinguished panel for a special session on “Rural Development and Community Outreach”, presenting her address titled Transforming Dignity into Opportunity — One Woman, One Village, One Revolution at a Time.

Speaking at the conference, Prachi Kaushik, Founder & Director, Vyomini Social Enterprise, said, “For me, empowerment is not a buzzword — it’s a deeply personal journey. I come from the same roots as the women I work with, and I know the sting of being invisible. When I started Vyomini, it wasn’t just about giving livelihoods, it was about restoring dignity, about making women believe they are the backbone of our villages, not burdens. Every product they make, every skill they learn, is a step toward rewriting their identity. At Vyomini, we don’t just train women, we trust them. We don’t just talk about development, we live it — one woman, one village, one revolution at a time. The change we seek in the world must begin from the ground up. If we want a truly Viksit Bharat, we must first build confident women who can lead their families, communities, and the future with courage and compassion.”

She emphasised how grassroots development combined with modern technologies can ignite real, inclusive growth, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The day concluded with a grand award ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributors. The awards celebrated innovation, sustainability, and social impact, reinforcing the conference’s commitment to encouraging young minds and changemakers across India.

BioEnviroCon 2025 proved to be a landmark platform for exchanging knowledge and inspiring action, with leaders like Ms. Prachi Kaushik showing the way forward for inclusive, sustainable progress.