Prachi Kaushik Receives Mahila Seva Shiromani Samman for Her Groundbreaking Work in Menstrual Health

Prachi Kaushik, founder and director of Vyomini Social Enterprise, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Mahila Seva Shiromani Samman Award’ by the Voluntary Health Association of Delhi (VHAD). This accolade recognizes her outstanding contributions to the field of women’s menstrual health and hygiene, which have improved the lives of many in marginalized communities.

The award ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Madan Lal, MLA, who acknowledged the importance of fostering a healthier and more equitable society. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to address menstrual health issues, commending Ms. Kaushik for her work in empowering women and breaking societal taboos.

With a mission to improve menstrual health, Ms. Kaushik has spearheaded numerous initiatives that empower women and girls through education and resource distribution. Her dedication has made significant strides in addressing the taboos and myths surrounding menstruation, fostering an environment where women can discuss their health openly.

The impact of Ms. Prachi Kaushik’s work has been profound and far-reaching. Her initiatives have led to improved health outcomes by reducing infections associated with poor menstrual hygiene practices, increasing school attendance among young girls, and empowering women through knowledge and support. By addressing these critical issues, Ms. Kaushik is helping to create a future where every woman can live with dignity and confidence.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Kaushik expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive the Mahila Seva Shiromani Samman Award. This recognition is not just for me, but for every woman and girl who has shared their story, their challenges, and their triumphs. Together, we are breaking the silence around menstrual health and creating a future where every woman can live with dignity and confidence.”

The Voluntary Health Association of Delhi acknowledges Ms. Kaushik’s exceptional commitment to her community and the positive changes she has fostered. Her tireless efforts have set a benchmark for future initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for women in underserved areas.