Prakruthi Kambam: Beauty Pageant a Platform to Showcase Culture and Empower Youth

Hyderabad, August 28, 2024 – “Beauty pageants are not just about outer appearance; they encompass much more. They are a celebration of beauty and brains, encompassing personality, talent, character, intelligence, and social consciousness. The process includes private interviews with judges and responses to public on-stage questions,” shared Prakruthi Kambam, recently sashed Femina Miss India Telangana 2024, during a media interaction at FTCCI.

Prakruthi Kambam’s journey is a powerful narrative of resilience and growth. A model, actor, dancer, and choreographer with a keen interest in arts and crafts, Prakruthi has channelled her experiences into a multifaceted career. Despite facing personal challenges, she found her strength through dance, sports, and the arts, with nature serving as a profound source of healing.

Carrying the diversity of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Prakruthi completed her early education in Bangalore and now resides in Hyderabad for her professional pursuits. “Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart as my father’s hometown.” she shared

Prakruthi’s story is one of perseverance and self-discovery. “After enduring years of abuse and questioning my worth, I chose to immerse myself in activities that allowed me to grow positively. This pageant has not only been a personal achievement but has also taught me invaluable life lessons. It has helped me build confidence, enhance my public speaking skills, and instilled a sense of discipline and teamwork. Pageants offer young women an opportunity to engage in community service, charitable work, and personal development. With the support of family, I emerged stronger.”

For Prakruthi, the beauty pageant has been a platform to represent cultural values and traditions on a national stage. “Music is an integral part of my life; it’s something I cannot live without,” she added.

“My ultimate goal is to make a significant impact in society and leave a lasting legacy,” Prakruthi concluded.