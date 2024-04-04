Prathik Gandhi’s entrepreneurial prowess pays off as he bags a Gold medal at National Poker Series India 2024

Bangalore, April 4, 2024: Prathik Gandhi, an entrepreneur and a Poker player based out of India’s start-up hub, Bangalore, showed exemplary skills to win a gold medal in the NPS#8 (5-MAX) HYPER SPRINT 10L GTD (RE) tournament. His first victory in the series, Prathik dedicated this glory to his mentor, Gaurav Sejpal, who encouraged him to participate in the National Poker Series India 2024.

With a diverse background in entrepreneurship and a passion for poker, Prathik brings a unique blend of business acumen and poker skills to the felt. Not just becoming a name to look out for in the Indian Poker community, Prathik has also made a name for himself in the clothing and cosmetics industry with his own business venture. His passion for poker led him to join the recently held NPS Camp in association with Poker Boot Camp India, where he polished his skills and embraced the competitive world of tournament play.

On his debut and win, Prathik stated, “For me, poker is more than just a game. It is a journey of self-discovery and continuous improvement. I am excited to be a part of National Poker Series India 2024 where I am able to leverage my entrepreneurship experience to bring a fresh perspective to the poker table. I am grateful for the support of my friends, mentors, and colleagues have extended to me over the years. I am eager to showcase the intersection of business savvy and poker skill at National Poker Series India 2024 and inspire others to pursue their passions fearlessly.”

His aggressive playing style and strategic mindset have earned him recognition among his peers. Beyond the tables, Prathik acknowledges the transformative impact of poker on his business acumen, citing increased patience and decision-making skills as clear and direct benefits.

Additionally, the podium winners of the National Poker Series India 2024 leaderboard with the highest medal tally will be awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas.

Source:https://epaper.eesanje.com/editionname/Bengaluru/ESANJE_BEN/page/7/article/ESANJE_BEN_20240403_7_10

