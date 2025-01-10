Pre Budget Quotes by Experts in the Real Estate Sector

Peush Jain, MD-Commercial Leasing and Advisory, Anarock Group

The office sector growth is expected to stay buoyant with supply to touch a billion sq.ft. by the end of the 2025 with record leasing activity led by GCCs and flex space operators. The Budget must focus on not just maintaining India’s growth momentum but also initiating reforms that will aid India’s attractiveness as an investment destination for both domestic and foreign companies. Input tax credit on fit-outs, review of depreciation and amortisation rates for assets on the backdrop of larger adoption or AI and incentivising new technology sectors would fuel the office demand evenly across the country.

Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund (GGF)

AIFs as a tool for wealth diversification have become a preferred choice for affluent individuals as is evident from the fact that real estate contributed the highest share of investment from AIFs at over Rs 75,400 crore in the first half of FY25 with participation from both domestic and foreign investors. Real estate focused AIFs have huge opportunity to tap the untapped potential of the vast real estate landscape in the country by opening up not only funding avenues for development but also wealth creation for investors. The Budget must endeavour to achieve parity in capital gains on listed and unlisted instruments so as to make it more attractive for both domestic and foreign investors. Also ‘gains from investment’ must be classified on similar lines across instruments so that AIFs too enjoy the benefit.

Garvit Tiwari, director and co-founder of InfraMantra