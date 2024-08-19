Pre-Registration Now Open for C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024

Shenzhen, China, August 19, 2024 –Pre-registration is now open for C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024, organized by RX Kuozhan, scheduled to take place from November 6 – 8 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center (Bao’an) at Hall 10/12/14.

As Asia’s premier B2B technology trade show for advanced display and smart touch solutions, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN leverages global resources to help display and smart touch manufacturers expand their brand influence and seize global business opportunities.

The three-day event will welcome over 150,000 industry professionals to explore innovations from more than 3,500 suppliers, driving new industrial development trends in displays, smart touches, and terminal applications on a global scale.

Register now for C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 and save the USD 15 entry fee.

New Features at C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024

C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 will introduce two major innovation zones: Technological Innovation and Application Scenario Innovation.

The Technological Innovation Zone will include the Mini/Micro LED Display Technology Zone, Flexible Display Technology Zone, and E-paper Technology Zone.

The Application Scenario Innovation Zone will feature the Smart Cockpit and In-Vehicle Display Zone, VR/AR Innovative Application Zone, and Smart Office and Education Innovation Zone.

These innovation zones will not only provide insights into the latest technological advancements but also outline a blueprint for the future development of the display and smart touch industry.

The 6 Connected Shows: A Mega Feast of Innovation

C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2024 will be held concurrently with FILM & TAPE EXPO, Automotive World China, AMTS & AHTE South China, NEPCON Asia, and the Electronics Sourcing Show. Together at China’s innovation hub, with over 160,000 sqm and 3,500 exhibitors and brands gathering, the six flagship shows covering automotive, electronics, display, and new materials will connect attendees across key industries in advanced manufacturing, providing industry practitioners with an unparalleled exhibition experience.