The note on Motor Insurance is on behalf of SBI General Insurance, penned by Mr. S. Vishwanathan, Head – Underwriting, SBI General Insurance.

As the monsoon season approaches, it brings the much-needed respite from hot weather but also introduces a host of challenges for drivers. Heavy rains, waterlogged roads, and reduced visibility can significantly increase the risk of accidents and vehicle damage. To navigate these conditions safely and ensure the longevity of your vehicle, it is crucial to be well-prepared. Comprehensive motor insurance, combined with proactive vehicle maintenance, plays a vital role in safeguarding both your car and your peace of mind during the rainy season.

Motor insurance is a policy that provides financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions, theft, and other unforeseen incidents involving your vehicle. The benefits of motor insurance include coverage for repair costs due to accidents, protection against theft and vandalism, financial assistance for medical expenses resulting from accidents, and additional services like towing and roadside assistance. This ensures that you are not only protected against financial losses but also have access to essential services during emergencies.

Importance of Motor Insurance During Monsoon

Monsoon season can significantly increase the risk of accidents, vehicle breakdowns, and damage. Comprehensive motor insurance provides coverage for a wide range of potential issues, including:

Accidents and Collisions: Slippery roads and reduced visibility can lead to accidents. Comprehensive insurance covers repair costs and third-party liabilities.

Flood Damage: Heavy rains can cause flooding, leading to water damage to your vehicle’s engine and electrical components. Insurance can cover repair or replacement costs.

Towing and Roadside Assistance: In case of a breakdown, insurance policies often provide towing services and roadside assistance, ensuring you are not stranded during adverse weather conditions.

Theft and Vandalism: During the monsoon, the risk of theft and vandalism can increase. Comprehensive insurance protects against these risks.

In addition to securing comprehensive motor insurance, it is important to prepare your vehicle for the monsoon

season by taking several steps: ensure your tires have sufficient tread and your brakes are in good working condition to handle wet and slippery roads; replace worn-out wiper blades, maintain water level in the windshield washer fluid tank and check that all lights are functioning properly for optimal visibility; maintain your vehicle’s battery and electrical components to prevent breakdowns; and perform regular maintenance and servicing to identify potential issues and ensure your vehicle is in top condition.

Some of the driving tips during monsoon to be followed are – not to drive in standing water as one cannot judge potholes or big craters and it is possible that water may enter the car if the pit is deep, to maintain low gear at high revs so that water does not enter the exhaust pipe, to drive on a higher ground as well as parking on a higher ground. Closing windows tightly while parking is important as it can prevent water ingress.

In case water has entered the vehicle and the vehicle comes to standstill, avoid starting it to prevent the hydrostatic lock wherein water can enter engine. If there is a flood in the area where the vehicle is parked, then also it should not be started to prevent engine damage. In such situations professional repair services are required to check brakes, air filters, as well as to replace engine oil, brake oil, transmission oil etc. Further the vehicle interiors need to be cleaned thoroughly before it can be fit for driving.

As the monsoon season approaches, safeguarding your vehicle with comprehensive motor insurance is crucial. It not only provides financial protection but also ensures peace of mind, allowing you to navigate the challenges of the rainy season confidently. Make sure your motor insurance policy is up-to-date and covers all potential risks associated with the monsoon.