Presidency School Bangalore South Secured The Top Spot In The National Prs Student Parliament Competition

Bengaluru: 25 January 2024: Students from Presidency School Bangalore South (PSBS) have achieved remarkable success by sealing the 1st position at the prestigious National PRS Student Parliament competition held in Delhi. The competition, organized by PRS Legislative Research, was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of democratic processes, discipline, and tolerance among students.

The event took place at the iconic India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on January 20, 2024, where PSBS students demonstrated exceptional debating skills. Mukesh Gopal of class 12 C, Karan Rathi of class 11 C, and Vani Mishra of class 11 A not only secured the top spot but also received special recognition for representing the Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change, earning them the Best Ministry Position.

The PRS Student Parliament Competition, conducted by PRS Legislative Research, is aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of the legislative process and policy-making. PSBS qualified through regional rounds and advanced to the national level, competing against 13 schools from across the country. In the national round, PSBS students engaged in discussions on a mock bill regarding Universal Access to Healthcare in India. Representing the stakeholder position of private hospitals, the team proposed innovative solutions, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with government hospitals.

The chief guest for the event, Mr. Derek O Brien, Rajya Sabha MP, interacted with students on parliamentary proceedings. The judging panel comprised senior journalists, including Nidhi Sharma (Economic Times), Shoaib Daniyal (The Scroll), and Anjali Ojha (Press Trust of India).

“With great joy, I celebrate the remarkable achievements of our students, taking immense pride in Presidency School Bangalore South’s unwavering commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals capable of meaningful contributions to society. My heartfelt congratulations to each one of them for their outstanding accomplishments.” – J. Bhuvaneswari, Principal, Presidency School Bangalore South.

As part of the holistic learning experience, the students were also taken on a visit to key institutions of Indian democracy, including Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House. They were taken on a tour of the Lok Sabha gallery, Rajya Sabha gallery and the Central Hall of the Parliament.