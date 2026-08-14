President Droupadi Murmu Graces Opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2026

New Delhi, Aug. 14: President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the beginning of another public showcase of the iconic garden’s seasonal floral beauty.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Summer Annuals of Amrit Udyan will be open for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2026 between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

For more details and bookings, please… pic.twitter.com/H1V4KBWsYe — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2026

The special summer edition will offer visitors an opportunity to experience a vibrant collection of seasonal flowers and landscaped displays at the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens.

Open to Public From August 16

The Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2026 will remain open to the public from August 16 to September 15, 2026.

Visitors can access the garden between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM during the designated period and enjoy the seasonal floral displays and landscaped surroundings.

The opening event highlights the continued efforts to make the historic gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to citizens and visitors while showcasing India’s rich horticultural heritage.

Bookings and Visitor Information

Those wishing to visit Amrit Udyan can obtain detailed information and make bookings through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan visitor portal:

Rashtrapati Bhavan Visitor Portal

The Summer Annuals Edition provides an opportunity for visitors to experience the changing seasonal character of Amrit Udyan, one of the most prominent garden attractions associated with Rashtrapati Bhavan.